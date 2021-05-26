Matt Carey Sells 113,138 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,077. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

