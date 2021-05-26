First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 4.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 334,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock valued at $12,290,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

