nOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One nOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00062024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00360548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00188829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.51 or 0.00859196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00032895 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

