Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.32.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOZ shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

MOZ traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.06. 591,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,390. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.68.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

