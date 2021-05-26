Electrum Dark (ELD) 1-Day Volume Tops $85.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,887.44 and approximately $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Electrum Dark is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

