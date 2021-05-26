Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 144,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,374. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

