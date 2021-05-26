Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $486,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,782.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,052. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.78. 721,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,928. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

