Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,578. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

