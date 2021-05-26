Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the April 29th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,899. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $45.68.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

