Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,029,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Galaxy Next Generation stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,664,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,150,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.