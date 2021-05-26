Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Declines By 89.2%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the April 29th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

OTCMKTS EXPGF traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

