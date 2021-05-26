Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $4.48 on Major Exchanges

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Validity has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $19.31 million and $85,893.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00011480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.41 or 0.00931409 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,312,778 coins and its circulating supply is 4,310,999 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

