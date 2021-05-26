$135.90 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.17 million. Stratasys reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $564.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSYS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

SSYS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. 1,092,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Stratasys by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

