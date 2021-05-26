First Long Island Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $136.95. The company had a trading volume of 515,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

