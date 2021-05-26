Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 811 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.05. 290,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.