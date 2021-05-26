NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,526 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $638,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,397,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $167,535,000 after acquiring an additional 562,404 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 51,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.33. The company had a trading volume of 324,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,212. The company has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

