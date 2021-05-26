McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.63. The stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. The company has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.65. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

