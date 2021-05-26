Brokerages Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,358 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,501. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $43.33. 2,052,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,877. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

