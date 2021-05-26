Pillar (PLR) Price Tops $0.0452

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a market cap of $11.72 million and $50,409.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00993771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.58 or 0.09930692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00092408 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

