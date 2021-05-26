Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.950-9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $308.13.

APD traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.40. 748,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,148. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.41.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

