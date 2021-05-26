CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $97.11 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.9% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $97,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $187.94. The stock had a trading volume of 145,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

