China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Update

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the April 29th total of 234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS JINFF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. China Gold International Resources has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

