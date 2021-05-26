EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to announce $72.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.00 million to $72.50 million. EXFO reported sales of $66.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $290.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.50 million to $290.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $309.20 million, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EXFO in the 1st quarter valued at $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 2,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. EXFO has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

