Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.51

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.51 and last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 13430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $2.7233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

