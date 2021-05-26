MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.11

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 55320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on MTN Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

