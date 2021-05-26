NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.67

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

