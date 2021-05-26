Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,341 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Target by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $227.13. The stock had a trading volume of 141,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $228.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average is $188.86. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

