Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 44.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00356792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00188036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.00846527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

