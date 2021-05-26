Gnosis (GNO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $293.41 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for $195.01 or 0.00499353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00081052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00987086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.09838040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

