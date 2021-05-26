Balancer Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $49.17 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $228.18 million and approximately $49.17 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $32.86 or 0.00084144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00081052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00987086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,841.99 or 0.09838040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00092252 BTC.

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

