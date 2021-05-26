Analysts Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Hope Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 690,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,987. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.