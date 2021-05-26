Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 5,199,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416,981. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

