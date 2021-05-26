Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 361,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 170.07 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $53.19.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.