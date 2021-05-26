J Sainsbury (JSAIY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS: JSAIY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/10/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2021 – J Sainsbury had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/5/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

4/30/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – J Sainsbury was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – J Sainsbury was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

JSAIY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 21,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $15.15.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

