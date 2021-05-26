Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Update

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the April 29th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPSSF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OPSSF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 26,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,842. Opsens has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

