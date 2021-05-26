Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 214,339 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,257,313. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $260.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

