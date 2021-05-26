Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRGNF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 32,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,451. Paragon Shipping has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
