Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRGNF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 32,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,451. Paragon Shipping has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

