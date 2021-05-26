NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $201.34. 93,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,372. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

