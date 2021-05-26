Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $233.42 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,566 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.7% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $233,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8,468.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $379.03. 32,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

