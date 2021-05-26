Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.42. The company had a trading volume of 268,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,692. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.