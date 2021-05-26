Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,616 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.43. 175,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,341. The company has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.40.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

