Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $138,967.50 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $138,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,929,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patricia R. Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48.

VRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 6,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,407. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.