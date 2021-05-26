Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.91. APA posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,598,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,321. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -339.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. APA has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

