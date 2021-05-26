Ideaology (IDEA) Price Reaches $0.24

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $539,135.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00992290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.49 or 0.09846084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00092243 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,173 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

