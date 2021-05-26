PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 535,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,569,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. 173,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.