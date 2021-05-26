Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post sales of $58.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.02 million to $58.69 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $223.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.58 million to $226.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.77 million, with estimates ranging from $283.47 million to $304.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alithya Group.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Alithya Group stock remained flat at $$2.14 during trading hours on Friday. 18,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,535. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alithya Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Alithya Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

