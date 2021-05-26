Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.13. 34,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,595. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

