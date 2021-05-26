Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.360–0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.08 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -1.160–1.130 EPS.

Okta stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.53. 2,351,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,347. Okta has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.