Opus (OPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $434,179.04

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $434,179.04 and $41.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00992290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.49 or 0.09846084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00092243 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

