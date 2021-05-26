Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. ModivCare reported earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.84. 46,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. ModivCare has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $8,019,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

